Tucson event aims to help female veterans in need

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

They have served our country with grace, honor and dignity, and now, it's our turn to serve them.

Women veterans face several challenges as they transition to civilian life. Students at Pima Community College are trying to help with some of those challenges. 

Alliyah Graham with Honors in Action and Karen Kuciver with Woman Warriors stopped by Fox 11 Daybreak to tell us about a special event aimed to help struggling female veterans.

Tucson's female veterans who are homeless or facing eviction are invited to head to the Pima Community College Downtown Campus on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m for a free meal, clothes, personal hygiene products and haircuts.

Congresswoman Martha McSally will speak at the event. Donations will be accepted through the end of the event.

They are still in need of the following:

  • Personal hygiene products
  • Blankets
  • Sweaters
  • Jackets
  • Socks
  • Gloves

