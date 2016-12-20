UPDATE: Stolen truck used in armed robbery found - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Stolen truck used in armed robbery found

By Tucson News Now Staff
A truck, similar to this one, may have been the getaway vehicle that armed robbery suspects used. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
Tucson police officers from Operations Division West responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Nico's Taco Shop at 2965 North Campbell Avenue on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20. 

They put out a public call for help finding a truck, believed stolen, that the robbery suspects used to get away. The truck (similar to the one pictured) was found by a Tucson television crew a little over a mile from the robbery scene, near North Los Altos Avenue and East Blacklidge Drive.  

The robbery took place Tuesday, Dec. 20 between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. when a male employee exited the rear door of the restaurant and an unknown man wearing a mask approached the employee and took him back inside.  

Once inside the masked man was assisted by another man, also wearing a mask and carrying a weapon.  According to Tucson police, the suspects restrained the three employees and began tearing apart the restaurant, the two suspects then left with an undisclosed amount of money.  

The employees were eventually able to free themselves and call the police.  One of the employees was assaulted during the robbery and had minor injuries, the other two employees were not injured.  

The investigation is still active.  

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME if they wish to remain anonymous. 

