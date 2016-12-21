Pet Pals -- Meet Stan

This week's Pet Pal is Stan!



He's a one-year-old Labrador Retriever mix who needs a home before the holiday weekend.



Stan is truly the man. He's very friendly and loves other dogs and people. He's also very "treat motivated."



If you'd like take Stan home for the holidays, contact The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088.



HSSAZ also has sponsored adult pet adoptions from Thursday to Saturday at their main campus! (3450 N Kelvin Blvd)



For more information visit https://hssaz.org/.

