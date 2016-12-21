Sierra Vista Police: Man arrested for sexual conduct with a 16-year-old girl

After a month long investigation, the Sierra Vista Police Department has arrested 24-year-old Zachary Read.

According to a SVPD release, Read faces the following charges - luring a minor for sexual exploitation and sexual conduct with a minor. The investigation began on Nov. 22, when the girl's mother reported that her daughter was involved in a sexual relationship with a 24-year-old.

Special Operations Bureau detectives, with the Sierra Vista Police Department spent the month collecting evidence of the relationship, including particular incidents that occurred between September and November of this year.

Read was arrested without incident and has been booked into the Cochise County Jail.

