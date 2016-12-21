6,500 pounds of marijuana found in shipment of strawberry jam - Tucson News Now

6,500 pounds of marijuana found in shipment of strawberry jam

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Drug smugglers tried to hide a large shipment of marijuana inside a shipment of strawberry jam.

A drug-sniffing dog helped U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discover the 6,500 pounds of marijuana inside a tractor-trailer. The truck was driving through the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales.

CBP says the street value of the marijuana is $3.25 million.

The officers arrested a 51-year-old man who was driving a tractor-trailer. He is from Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. He was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

This marijuana load is the 15th largest seized by officers from CBP's Tucson Field Office.

