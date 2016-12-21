Serious injury crash results in closure of Columbus between Spee - Tucson News Now

Serious injury crash results in closure of Columbus between Speedway, 5th

By John Ames, Digital Content Executive Producer
The crash happened on North Columbus Boulevard at East Fourth Street. (Source: KOLD News 13) The crash happened on North Columbus Boulevard at East Fourth Street. (Source: KOLD News 13)
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A three-vehicle crash involving serious injuries has closed a midtown street, according to Tucson police.

Police say one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

North Columbus Boulevard is closed in both directions between East Speedway Boulevard and East Fifth Street.

Further information about other possible victims was not immediately available.

The crash happened on Columbus at East Fourth Street.

