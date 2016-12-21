Serious injury crash results in closure of Columbus between Speedway, 5th

The crash happened on North Columbus Boulevard at East Fourth Street. (Source: KOLD News 13)

A three-vehicle crash involving serious injuries has closed a midtown street, according to Tucson police.

Police say one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

North Columbus Boulevard is closed in both directions between East Speedway Boulevard and East Fifth Street.

A look at the scene from the crash on Columbus Blvd. near 5th Street. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/7Ch3XQmGas — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) December 21, 2016

Columbus Blvd shut down in both directions from Speedway to 5th St due to 3 vehicle collision. Injuries are life threatening. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/jDh2Btv9fY — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) December 21, 2016

Further information about other possible victims was not immediately available.

The crash happened on Columbus at East Fourth Street.

