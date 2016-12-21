Students, parents upset over Confederate flag ban at Marana High School

Marana High School has banned the Confederate flag on campus after they say there was an increase in the number of students, staff and parents raising concerns.

Tamara Crawley, spokeswoman for the district, said there was a recent increase in the number of students displaying the flag in an intimidating or aggressive fashion.

"We as a result saw an increase in the number of parents, student and staff coming forward feeling intimidated, feeling concerned for their safety and also expressing they didn't even want to come to school," Crawley said.

The school principal sent out a letter to parents explaining their decision that reads in part, "When an element of student speech, whether by symbolic representation or explicit utterance, presents a significant potential for disruption to the education of students and the work of the adults on campus, we are responsible to address the situation."

Some students, however, say the school is violating their rights.

"The school is trying to take away my freedom of speech, my roots, what I believe in, they're trying to take that away from me," said Alexis Kring, a student. "We haven't started any fights. We don't go and shove it into other people's faces. We're respectful. We keep to ourselves. I understand the intimidation that comes with it because of the past. But this not the confederate flag. This is the battle flag."

"I want the school to give us the right to fly the flags on our truck like we started to last year," said Jesse Lagois, another student.

Some parents are standing behind their students and they say they'll help them fight this policy.

"For a school to listen to this attitude but not that attitude. This flag but not that flag, and pick and chose- That is wrong," said Randall Damewood, a parent.

"They want the same right as every other person in this school in order to have their heritage shown. If other children are allowed to fly their flags of heritage, why cant they?" said Patricia Rumbo, a parent.

Rumbo said they will be gathering a group to speak at the Marana Unified School District Board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

