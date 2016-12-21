Patagonia Lake State Park's high season features boat tours & bi - Tucson News Now

Patagonia Lake State Park's high season features boat tours & bird walks

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Patagonia Lake (Source: Arizona State Parks) Patagonia Lake (Source: Arizona State Parks)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Visitor Center at Patagonia Lake State Park is now open for the season, from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. five days a week (Thursdays through Mondays) until the first week of April 2017. During the season, the Park offers programming that features boat tours and bird walks open to the public. 
 
Bird walks are held on Mondays and Fridays at 9 a.m. and start at the Birding Kiosk at the east end of the campground. Bird walks are free with the regular park entrance fee or an Arizona State Parks Annual Pass. Pre-registration is not required. Walks generally last about two to three hours and follow the birding trail at the east end of the lake, including the mesquite bosque and the cottonwood-willow riparian area along Sonoita Creek. 
 
The popular Pontoon Boat tours are held on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) during the season. The Avian Boat tours are held at 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., the Lake Discovery Tour is at 11:30 a.m., and the Twilight Boat Tour is also available but the time varies. The boat tours do not operate on select dates so visitors should call the park to confirm. The cost for each one-hour boat trip is $5 per person, in addition to the park entrance fee. Reservations are required for boat tours and can be made by calling (520) 287-2791. If you are going on a boat trip, plan to arrive at the Visitor Center 15 minutes prior to departure. 

Patagonia Lake State Park - Located in southeastern Arizona at 400 Patagonia Lake Road in Patagonia, Arizona. The park entrance fee is $15 per vehicle. 

Visit AZStateParks.com/parks/PALA or call (520) 287-2791 for more information. 

  • 2017 weekly concert line up for Tucson Premium Outlets announced

    The concert series is a collaboration between Tucson Premium Outlets and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance.  All the music is family friendly, so everyone can attend. 

  • April events happening in southern Arizona

    Looking for something to do to enjoy the spring weather in southern Arizona? Check out this list and make your plans. 

  • March and April events at Saguaro National Park

    Saguaro National Park is offering a variety of walks and talks that explore the park’s wonderful natural and cultural histories. Interpretive programs are free, but park entrance fees and reservations may apply.

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

    Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not. 

  • UPDATE: Brad issues statement about #JusticeForBradsWife vs. Cracker Barrel movement

    Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.

  • VIDEO: Cop calls fake IRS agent back, exchange goes viral

    When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.

