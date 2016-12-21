Patagonia Lake State Park's high season features boat tours & bird walks

The concert series is a collaboration between Tucson Premium Outlets and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. All the music is family friendly, so everyone can attend.
Looking for something to do to enjoy the spring weather in southern Arizona? Check out this list and make your plans.
Saguaro National Park is offering a variety of walks and talks that explore the park’s wonderful natural and cultural histories. Interpretive programs are free, but park entrance fees and reservations may apply.
Looking for something to do that takes advantage of Arizona's mild winter weather? Why not visit Tubac Presidio Historic Park. Interested in an event, don't forget to call and make your reservations in advance of attending.
Superintendent Allen S. Etheridge recently announced rangers at Chiricahua National Monument (NM), Coronado National Memorial (NMem), and Fort Bowie National Historic Site (NHS) will be celebrating Junior Ranger Day in April.
Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.
Residents of a posh Washington neighborhood say the Trump clan doesn't make for very good neighbors, hogging parking on an already crowded street and leaving trash bags rotting at curbside.
