4 arrested after using ladder to break into roof of Nogales busi - Tucson News Now

4 arrested after using ladder to break into roof of Nogales business

By Monica Grimaldo, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
4 people were arrested in downtown Nogales after they were caught using a ladder to break in through the roof a store. (Source: Tucson News Now) 4 people were arrested in downtown Nogales after they were caught using a ladder to break in through the roof a store. (Source: Tucson News Now)
Anton Ricco Krawczyk (Source: Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office) Anton Ricco Krawczyk (Source: Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)
NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Four people were arrested after the Nogales Police Department caught them breaking into a business through the roof near the downtown shopping district.

U.S. Border Patrol agents contacted NPD shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 when they reported seeing 'two suspicious men' with a ladder on Nelson Avenue near the back of a retail business.

"Police and USBP investigated the suspicious activity in which one person was seen on the roof of the business near a broken skylight and broken wrought-iron security cover," said NPD in their recent police activity report issued this week.

Three of the four suspects were underage and were referred to the Juvenile Detention Center after being interviewed by police. They were 12, 14 and 15.

The fourth suspect is 20-year-old Anton Ricco Krawczyk of Nogales. He was booked into jail for burglary charges and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

"Everybody was saying, what's going to happen?," said the business owner whose store was broken into. "We have to be careful, we kind of got scared."

According to NPD spokesperson Robert Fierros, this incident appears to be tied to other recent rooftop burglaries reported in the downtown commercial district.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

    Giraffe watch: April has busy day, fans freak out when webcam goes down

    Saturday, March 25 2017 3:23 AM EDT2017-03-25 07:23:01 GMT

    Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not. 

    Thousands of fans who have watched the April's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not. 

  • UPDATE: Brad issues statement about #JusticeForBradsWife vs. Cracker Barrel movement

    UPDATE: Brad issues statement about #JusticeForBradsWife vs. Cracker Barrel movement

    Friday, March 24 2017 1:06 PM EDT2017-03-24 17:06:26 GMT
    So far, Cracker Barrel has not responded to requests for comment. (Source: Eli Christman on flickr.com)So far, Cracker Barrel has not responded to requests for comment. (Source: Eli Christman on flickr.com)

    Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.

    Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.

  • VIDEO: Cop calls fake IRS agent back, exchange goes viral

    VIDEO: Cop calls fake IRS agent back, exchange goes viral

    Friday, March 24 2017 12:41 PM EDT2017-03-24 16:41:00 GMT
    Friday, March 24 2017 12:41 PM EDT2017-03-24 16:41:00 GMT

    When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.

    When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.

    •   
Powered by Frankly