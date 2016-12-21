4 arrested after using ladder to break into roof of Nogales business

4 people were arrested in downtown Nogales after they were caught using a ladder to break in through the roof a store. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Four people were arrested after the Nogales Police Department caught them breaking into a business through the roof near the downtown shopping district.

U.S. Border Patrol agents contacted NPD shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 when they reported seeing 'two suspicious men' with a ladder on Nelson Avenue near the back of a retail business.

"Police and USBP investigated the suspicious activity in which one person was seen on the roof of the business near a broken skylight and broken wrought-iron security cover," said NPD in their recent police activity report issued this week.

Three of the four suspects were underage and were referred to the Juvenile Detention Center after being interviewed by police. They were 12, 14 and 15.

The fourth suspect is 20-year-old Anton Ricco Krawczyk of Nogales. He was booked into jail for burglary charges and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

"Everybody was saying, what's going to happen?," said the business owner whose store was broken into. "We have to be careful, we kind of got scared."

According to NPD spokesperson Robert Fierros, this incident appears to be tied to other recent rooftop burglaries reported in the downtown commercial district.

This case is still under investigation.

