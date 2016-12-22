James records first-career double-double, Cats Win 61-57

The Arizona Wildcats (8-2) defeated the Utah State Aggies (7-4) by a score of 61-57 on Wednesday night in McKale Center. Dejza James recorded her first-career double-double as she scored a season-high 14 points and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds.

LaBrittney Jones had a phenomenal second half as she scored 14 points in the final 20 minutes and would finish with a total of 18 points, which led Arizona. She also pitched in six rebounds and tied a season high with four blocks. Jones also shot 8-10 from the charity stripe.

Malena Washington also poured in 10 second-half points after not scoring in the first half.

You can read more about this game at ArizonaWildcats.com.

The Wildcats will break for Christmas, but will be back for the final non-conference game of the season on December 27 as they will take on Portland State at home. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST.

