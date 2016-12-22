Roadrunners beat Bakersfield 5-4 in overtime

Danielle O’Toole throws the 90th no-hitter in Arizona Softball history and first full-game no-no since 2008.
Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points while orchestrating Gonzaga's efficient offense, and the Zags finally shook their overrated tag by routing Xavier 83-59 to reach the Final Four for the first time.
Pima's season came to a halt in the consolation bracket of the NJCAA Division II Tournament with a loss to Parkland.
