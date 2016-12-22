Roadrunners beat Bakersfield 5-4 in overtime

The Roadrunners will continue to honor their captain Craig Cunningham as he recovers from a heart attack.

Chris Mueller scored the game-winning goal at 2:37 of overtime while Ryan MacInnis scored twice as the Tucson Roadrunners defeated the Bakersfield Condors 5-4 on Wednesday night at Tucson Arena.

Twice the Roadrunners rallied from behind, first after trailing 2-0 to take a 3-2 lead after two periods of play and then rallying from a 4-3 deficit to tie the game with 3:01 left before winning it in overtime.

Kyle Wood also figured heavily in the scoring for Tucson, scoring a power play goal and adding two assists including the pass that sprang Mueller on a breakaway in the overtime as he beat Laurent Brossoit over the left shoulder.

Marek Langhamer made 36 saves to earn the win.

Tucson will return to action in San Diego against the Gulls on Monday, December 26 at 8 pm MT. Radio pregame show starts 15 minutes prior to puck drop on flagship station 1450 KTZR.

Notes:

Fischer now has a five-game point streak with six goals and three assists for nine points.

Kyle Wood has a five-game point scoring streak (4-4-8).

Tucson is now 5-3 in overtime decisions this season.

The Roadrunners finished 1-for-4 on the night on the power play while Bakersfield scored on 2-of-6 chance and had five power play goals on the series.

