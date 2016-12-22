Man arrested after home invasion on Tucson's SW side facing charges, eviction

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The man who claimed he was the target of a home invasion at a mobile home park on Tucson's southwest side is now facing charges.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, police responded to a call of shots fired at the Mountain Vista Mobile Home Park near Ajo and Mission around 9:42 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The man said several people came to his house asking for items.

He said he had no idea what they were talking about.

A fight broke out and shots were fired.

As the suspects tried to leave, Dugan said the man fired shots at them down the street.

No one was hurt, but several houses were hit.

Police spoke with neighbors, who told them that after the altercation, they saw the man stashing guns under his home.

TPD then teamed up with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate and found guns, ammo, cash and drugs at the home.

The man is now facing charges for possession of narcotic drugs, possession of guns during a narcotic offense and discharging a gun recklessly.

Thursday, Dec. 22, there was an eviction notice on the home citing "weapons discharged at a trailer" as the reason.

The man's wife, Indra Vega, said she was inside the home with their child when shots were fired.

She said her husband's arrest came as a shock.

"They had three guns pointing at our heads," she said. "They just started saying to give them all the money we had. They started looking all over. It lasted like three minutes. I didn't know what was going on. I just heard them yelling at us and then I just went on the floor with my baby."

Tucson police say this investigation is ongoing.

TPD served a search warrant near Drexel and Catalina on Thursday afternoon in connection to this incident.

Dugan said a person was detained and was being questioned.

The investigation is ongoing.

Both TPD and the ATF were still on the scene as of early Thursday morning.

