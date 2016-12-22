TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day - Tucson News Now

TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
Police believe a truck similar to this one was used in an armed robbery. It was found yesterday. (Source: Tucson Police Department) Police believe a truck similar to this one was used in an armed robbery. It was found yesterday. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
Tucson Roadrunners Captain Craig Cunningham thanks first responders, doctors for saving his life. (Source: Tucson News Now) Tucson Roadrunners Captain Craig Cunningham thanks first responders, doctors for saving his life. (Source: Tucson News Now)
Some parents and students are upset after Marana High School banned the confederate flag on campus. (Source: Tucson News Now) Some parents and students are upset after Marana High School banned the confederate flag on campus. (Source: Tucson News Now)
A javelina is recovering after it was caught in an illegal trap. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish) A javelina is recovering after it was caught in an illegal trap. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Good morning!

We've got some headlines for you to read.

TOP STORIES

1. STOLEN TRUCK USED IN ARMED ROBBERY FOUND

Tucson police say a stolen truck used in an armed robbery has been found. http://tucsonne.ws/2hutnYV

Police put out a call to the public asking for help in finding the truck after two armed suspects robbed a Nico's Taco Shop in midtown.

The robbery took place Tuesday, Dec. 20 when a masked man followed an employee through the back door of the restaurant. 

Another masked man came in and the two of them tied up all the employees, then robbed the restaurant.

The truck was found a little more than a mile from the scene.

2. ROADRUNNERS CAPTAIN THANKS DOCTORS FOR SAVING HIS LIFE

Craig Cunningham, captain of the Tucson Roadrunners, doesn't remember the night he collapsed on the ice before a game against the Manitoba Moose on Nov. 19.

Doctors still aren't sure how a healthy, professional athlete in his 20s could have heart problems like Cunningham did, but they have more time to research it now that he's survived the ordeal.

On Wednesday, Cunningham thanked the doctors who saved his life and the first responders who gave him a chance to pull through long before he arrived at the hospital.

"Without them, I wouldn't be here," he said.

3. STUDENTS, PARENTS UPSET OVER CONFEDERATE FLAG BAN AT MARANA HS

Marana High School has banned the Confederate flag on campus after they say there was an increase in the number of students, staff and parents raising concerns. 

Tamara Crawley, spokeswoman for the district, said there was a recent increase in the number of students displaying the flag in an intimidating or aggressive fashion. 

Some students, however, say the school is violating their rights. 

"The school is trying to take away my freedom of speech, my roots, what I believe in, they're trying to take that away from me," said Alexis Kring, a student. 

A group against the ban has pledged to to speak at the Marana Unified School District Board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. 

HAPPENING TODAY

Arizona Game and Fish officials are investigating who is behind the illegal trapping of a javelina. 

The animal was found southwest of Tangerine and Twin Peaks in an illegal leg hold trap, which injured its leg.

It's expected to make a full recovery. 

If you have any information on this case, call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-352-0700. 

WEATHER

It's a First Alert Action Day!

Scattered showers will continue through the morning and afternoon. A few embedded thunderstorms are also possible.

Be prepared for periods of heavy rain, especially in the first half of the day. 

