TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

The area will be closed for the next several hours and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Monique Vallery, the 4th Avenue Merchants Association events director and the security officers say they haven't had any major problems in the past. Occasionally, they'll have problems with drunk people coming out of bars and trying to get into the tents.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department the reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect has increased from $5,000 to $7,500.
A man in Tucson learned a valuable lesson about climbing spiked fences while wearing baggy pants, according to a Facebook post.
This is for all the veterans out there interested in golf, a free clinic.
Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.
Law enforcement in Pahrump said a woman arrested Thursday is accused of luring children and exposing herself at a park.
