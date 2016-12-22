Letter carriers gear up for busiest shipping day of the year

It's takes a lot of work - and people - to get packages delivered and under the Christmas tree in time.

Thursday, Dec. 22 is set to be the busiest day of the year for letter carriers at the United States Postal Service.

USPS workers expect to deliver more than 14,000 packages at one Tucson location alone.

Officials say online sales are up 10 percent over last Christmas, making this year the busiest holiday on record.

Procrastinators - if you haven't sent out your packages yet, expect it to cost you a pretty penny.

Friday is the absolute last day to mail your Christmas gifts, but you have to send them overnight, which can be expensive.

