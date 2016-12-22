Hitting theaters this weekend (Dec. 23-25) - Tucson News Now

Hitting theaters this weekend (Dec. 23-25)

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Every Thursday, we sit down with Film Critic Herb Stratford on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about films hitting the big screen.

Here's what to watch for this holiday weekend:

  • Passengers
  • Assassin's Creed
  • Sing 

Opens on Christmas:

  • Jackie (At The Loft)
  • Lion
  • Fences

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly