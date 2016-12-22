Tucson Electric Power to sponsor Winterhaven for next five years

Tucson Electric Power is stepping up to sponsor one of Tucson's longest holiday traditions - the Winterhaven Festival of Lights.

This comes after the festival's main sponsor recently backed out.

TEP will serve as the new title sponsor for five years, beginning in 2017, according to a news release.

The event, which began nearly 70 years ago, attracts more than 200,000 people every year.

Though it is free for the public to attend, it costs up to $90,000 to put on each year, according to Festival Chairman Robin Dolezal.

The majority of that money is used to pay for security from the Tucson Police Department, as well as for barricades and portable bathrooms.

Because of the high number of attendees, the festival also needs insurance.

Winterhaven residents donate their time and materials to decorate their homes.

“TEP is a longtime supporter of our event and makes an ideal partner for a tradition that features such festive use of electricity,” Dolezal said in the release. “We literally couldn’t have kept the lights on for future festivals without this pledge of support from TEP.”

TEP has pledged to provide $40,000 annually to the charitable organization that runs the annual festival, which raises significant funds and food for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

The company also plans to use the event to promote its energy efficiency programs, including incentives for the use of LED lights.

The Winterhaven Festival of Lights is happening now through Dec. 26 starting at 6 p.m.

Drive-thru day is Dec. 26.

