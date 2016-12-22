Arizona teen steps up to help kids in need

As Santa spreads cheer to children across Arizona this year, he has some help from 16-year-old Nicole Sherwood.

Nicole stopped by Fox 11 Daybreak to discuss the seventh annual Joy Maker Challenge.

The event encourages children and young adults to spread joy to those in need through service projects.

For every service project submitted as part of the challenge, Hasbro will donate a toy or game to Toys for Tots.

To participate in the Joy Maker Challenge through Friday, December 23, click HERE: http://tucsonne.ws/2hgXkQa

