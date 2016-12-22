Arizona teen steps up to help kids in need

The Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona pushed the fears of their donors' to the limit Saturday when more than 75 people rappelled from the top of the 16-story office building.
The Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona pushed the fears of their donors' to the limit Saturday when more than 75 people rappelled from the top of the 16-story office building.
The area will be closed for the next several hours and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
The area will be closed for the next several hours and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Monique Vallery, the 4th Avenue Merchants Association events director and the security officers say they haven't had any major problems in the past. Occasionally, they'll have problems with drunk people coming out of bars and trying to get into the tents.
Monique Vallery, the 4th Avenue Merchants Association events director and the security officers say they haven't had any major problems in the past. Occasionally, they'll have problems with drunk people coming out of bars and trying to get into the tents.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department the reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect has increased from $5,000 to $7,500.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department the reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect has increased from $5,000 to $7,500.
A man in Tucson learned a valuable lesson about climbing spiked fences while wearing baggy pants, according to a Facebook post.
A man in Tucson learned a valuable lesson about climbing spiked fences while wearing baggy pants, according to a Facebook post.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.
Law enforcement in Pahrump said a woman arrested Thursday is accused of luring children and exposing herself at a park.
Law enforcement in Pahrump said a woman arrested Thursday is accused of luring children and exposing herself at a park.
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.