Phishing email targets UA employees' direct deposit information

Seven University of Arizona employees had unauthorized changes made to their direct deposit information after they responded to a phishing email scam sent from an unknown source disguised as an official university email.

According to Gil Salazar, UA’s interim deputy information security officer, the UA Information Security office was able to track down the email in question and were able to change the employees’ information back.

“The risk is always there if somebody responds to these emails,” said Salazar, adding his office worked with the University of Arizona Police Department to send out an alert Monday, Dec. 19 to warn employees and students about this email scam. “[The alert] really hit a lot of people. We want them to verify contents of email before they respond to it."

Salazar said a new phishing email scam tends to appear on a weekly basis.

The latest one, according to UA Information Security’s website, says recipients are warned that their mailboxes are full, and told they need to re-validate their accounts.

"If you receive this email, please delete it from your inbox. If you clicked on the link or responded in any way, please contact your local IT Support or the 24/7 IT Support Center (626-8324) as soon as possible," the website states.

