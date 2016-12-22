Traveling by air? Expect delays to and from LA

Nearly two dozen flights in and out of Tucson International Airport were delayed because of problems at Los Angeles International Airport.

The airport is trying to catch up after a ground stop on Wednesday night, Dec. 21, which led to dozens of delays and diversions.

More flights are headed out of that airport in the days before Christmas, but construction work at the airport means there's less room for them.

As of 11:30 a.m., Tucson International Airport's board showed there were 10 delayed arriving flights. Half of them were coming from Los Angeles.

Travelers also saw delays from Tucson to Los Angeles, too.

As soon as Steve Osterson and his family arrived at TIA, he learned his flight to LA was delayed by three hours. His mother-in-law was going to meet them at the airport to help kill time. He said he's not surprised by the last-minute news.

"Travel is no fun anymore," Osterson said. "You used to be able to check in a half hour before, board the plane and go. Now everything is delayed. It costs more."

Others waiting on family members arriving late didn't seem impatient.

Wendy Stoner said her nephew's flight coming from San Francisco was delayed about 30 minutes, but didn't mind people watching and waiting.

"We're just excited to see him so we're OK with it. No big deal," she said.

Other passengers were just relieved to finally land.

Christina Winters Gears traveled to Tucson from Dallas. Her flight arrived an hour and a half late. She said all the passengers had to get on a new plane because the one they originally boarded had mechanical issues.

"It was frustrating, very frustrating," she said after grabbing her checked bags.

TIA officials said 15 percent more scheduled flights are being offered Thursday and Friday because of the holiday season.

To make your travel experience smoother, they recommend checking your flight status before you arrive, not bringing wrapped gifts, arriving 90 minutes early, and noting that you can't park in part of the airport's parking lot because it's closed so workers can install solar panels.

RELATED LINK: Check flight status on Tucson News Now's flight tracker page

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.