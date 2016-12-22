PCSD: Both suspects detained after deputy-involved shooting - Tucson News Now

PCSD: Both suspects detained after deputy-involved shooting

By Tucson News Now Staff
PIMA COUNTY, AZ ( Tucson News Now) -

A woman and a man are in custody in connection with a deputy-involved shooting on the northwest side.

Ryan Inglett, spokesman for the PCSD, said the shooting happened near Interstate 10 and Ruthrauff Road.

The PCSD said the incident started when deputies responded to a call after a bike was stolen from a child during a robbery.

The sheriff's department says someone fired at a deputy, and the deputy fired back.

PCSD says no injuries were reported.

Tucson News Now's Monica Grimaldo is on the scene. Follow her on Twitter for updates.

