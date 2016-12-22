PCSD: Both suspects detained after deputy-involved shooting

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A woman and a man are in custody in connection with a deputy-involved shooting on the northwest side.

Ryan Inglett, spokesman for the PCSD, said the shooting happened near Interstate 10 and Ruthrauff Road.

The PCSD said the incident started when deputies responded to a call after a bike was stolen from a child during a robbery.

The sheriff's department says someone fired at a deputy, and the deputy fired back.

PCSD says no injuries were reported.

Tucson News Now's Monica Grimaldo is on the scene. Follow her on Twitter for updates.

JUST IN: @PimaSheriff says BOTH suspects are in custody; man & a woman. We're told the scene will be clearing soon. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/QPqvIgHkaA — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) December 22, 2016

.@PimaSheriff says this all started when deputies were responding to 'a strong arm style robbery' where a bike was stolen from a child. pic.twitter.com/UpbpdehaD1 — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) December 22, 2016

