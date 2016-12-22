PCSD: Rodo de bicicleta se hace un tiroteo involucrado a policía - Tucson News Now

PCSD: Rodo de bicicleta se hace un tiroteo involucrado a policía

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Posted by Stephanie Soto, Equipo de Noticias KOLD 13
Connect
(Fotografía por :Noticias KOLD 13) (Fotografía por :Noticias KOLD 13)
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

Una mujer está en custodia y un hombre es buscado en conexión en el tiroteo donde está involucrando a un oficial al noroeste.

Rayan Inglett, el portavoz de PCSD, dijo que el accidente ocurrió cerca de intrestatal10 y Ruthrauff Road.

Las autoridades dijeron que el incidente comenzó cuando él respondió a una llamada de un robo.

El departamento de alguaciles dijo que alguien le disparo al oficial entonces él disparo también.  

PCSD dijo que una mujer fue detenida y buscan a un hombre. No hubo nade herido. 

Descarga hoy la KOLD Noticias 13 aplicación.

APPLE: http://tucsonne.ws/29QiTkE.

ANDROID: http://tucsonne.ws/29CzyVP.

Hace ‘like’ nuestras páginas en Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasKOLD13/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/noticiaskold13

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/noticiaskold13/

Copyright 2016 Noticias KOLD 13 via Tucson News Now. Todos los derechos reservados.

Powered by Frankly