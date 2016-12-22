PCSD: Rodo de bicicleta se hace un tiroteo involucrado a policía

Una mujer está en custodia y un hombre es buscado en conexión en el tiroteo donde está involucrando a un oficial al noroeste.
Rayan Inglett, el portavoz de PCSD, dijo que el accidente ocurrió cerca de intrestatal10 y Ruthrauff Road.
Las autoridades dijeron que el incidente comenzó cuando él respondió a una llamada de un robo.
El departamento de alguaciles dijo que alguien le disparo al oficial entonces él disparo también.
PCSD dijo que una mujer fue detenida y buscan a un hombre. No hubo nade herido.
