Tucson working on a plan to save storm water, streets

Tucson has delayed a $350,000 study on a comprehensive storm water conservation plan but it's expected to regain traction at a later date.

Under the plan, Tucson will seek ways to reduce the damage storm water runoff does to its streets and also find ways to use the water.

Right now, when it rains, the runoff drains into the streets which carry it to the normally dry riverbeds.

The water leaves Tucson and only a small portion reaches the underground aquifer. Most of it flows into Pinal County to the north.

Tucson first broached the subject of capturing the storm water runoff 20 years ago but the idea has never caught hold.

A decade-old white paper outlines some of the issues facing the city and some of the things it might do to conserve and re-use the water. (Read the entire white paper below.)

The white paper suggests forming a stand-alone utility or department to handle storm water issues.

The question is how to fund that utility fairly and equitably.

The white paper suggests people who cause the damage should bear the costs.

"Polluter pays" according to the paper is an attractive aspect of the approach.

Some examples which have been tried in other cities are that the polluter pays a fee according the square footage of a parking lot, the size of a home or whether a driveway is concrete or natural.

"Fees could be collected," said Tom Ellis, an arborist and chair of Tucson Clean and Beautiful. "Things could happen to fix streets, fix curbs, fix erosion."

At issue in Tucson is that the streets were designed to convey water from the streets to the rivers and washes at very high speeds to prevent flooding.

That rain water runoff contributes to potholes, street degradation and sewage issues.

A separate utility could focus on fixing those issues by offering a dedicated funding source.

But Daryl Cole, the director of Tucson Transportation says the priority now is keeping rainwater out of homes and businesses, but that the streets and storm water issue is something that will demand attention in the near term.

"How do we convey it is an issue and today we use the street system," Cole said. "I think we will into the future."

As Tucson seeks funding to repair potholes and its streets, the idea of a utility as a funding source may become more focused.

As the city faces a bigger challenge from global warming in the future, the issue of storm water runoff will play a bigger role as well.

By using a fee process to encourage businesses and homeowners to mitigate runoff damage through the planting of trees and replacing concrete to mitigate the heat island problem, officials hope to create a more sustainable future.

"It's a critical issue," Ellis said.

Storm Water Utility White Paper by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.