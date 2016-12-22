UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, in critical condition; roads reopen - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, in critical condition; roads reopen

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Tucson Police Department via Twitter) (Source: Tucson Police Department via Twitter)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on a south-side roadway on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The man who was struck has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay, South Park Avenue and East Benson Highway have reopened, about four hours after being closed.

The driver stayed at the scene.

