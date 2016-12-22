UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, in critical condition; roads reopen

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Also on the Web

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on a south-side roadway on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The man who was struck has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay, South Park Avenue and East Benson Highway have reopened, about four hours after being closed.

Park/Benson collision UPDATE: Roadway is OPEN. Adult male pedestrian remains in critical condition. Investigation is ongoing. — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) December 23, 2016

The driver stayed at the scene.

#BREAKING @Tucson_Police at scene of pedestrian vs vehicle ax. Man has life threatening injuries Park/Benson Hwy clsd pic.twitter.com/ciG1Ozl4nq — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) December 23, 2016

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.