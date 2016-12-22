Child dies days after being found in bathtub, police investigate as homicide

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in a bathtub on Dec. 10 has died from her injuries, according to Tucson police.

Police said the investigation has been ruled a homicide and additional charges are pending after Kamia Baptisto died on Saturday, Dec. 17.

According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, doctors treating the child told investigators she had injuries that were not consistent with drowning or a fall in the bathtub.

Police arrested 27-year-old Warren Gastelum on Monday, Dec. 12.

Gastelum is the boyfriend of the child's mother, police say. He was caring for the child and three other children age seven and younger at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of West Prince Road when the incident happened.

