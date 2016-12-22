More than 100 students receive diplomas at TUSD's 23rd Winter Graduation

A man is fighting for his life and a person is facing serious charges after a bicyclist was hit on the south side of Tucson Saturday night, authorities said.
There were no injuries Saturday night when a retirement home in Tucson was evacuated after a faulty air conditioning unit began smoking.
The Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona pushed the fears of their donors' to the limit Saturday when more than 75 people rappelled from the top of the 16-story office building.
The area will be closed for the next several hours and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Monique Vallery, the 4th Avenue Merchants Association events director and the security officers say they haven't had any major problems in the past. Occasionally, they'll have problems with drunk people coming out of bars and trying to get into the tents.
Four people lost their lives in a plane crash on Graves Gap Road in Blount County, according to Sheriff Lloyd Arrington.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who ran away from the scene of a deadly crash in George County. Three children were killed in the crash. Troopers said a green 2003 Kia Optima was heading east on Highway 198, east of Depot Road, shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Cincinnati Police say one person was killed and 14 others injured when gunfire broke out at Cameo Nightclub early Sunday morning.
