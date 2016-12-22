More than 100 students receive diplomas at TUSD's 23rd Winter Graduation

Graduates from various high schools received their diplomas at the Tucson Unified School District’s Winter Graduation on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Catalina High School. (Source: KOLD News 13)

More than 100 students from various high schools walked across the stage and received their diplomas at the Tucson Unified School District’s 23rd Winter Graduation on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Catalina High School.

"We have 126 graduates, 12 are students who had dropped out of school and came back thanks to Steps to Success," TUSD spokeswoman Stefanie Boe said.

The TUSD Steps To Success program sends out TUSD staff and community volunteers to knock on doors and ask students who have dropped out of high school to give school another chance.

Nineteen-year-old Angel Martinez graduated from Project MORE High School, a small, alternative high school for juniors and seniors that uses a blended learning approach, with the help of the Steps to Success program.

"I had to get up and do something," said Angel Martinez, who graduated from Project MORE H.S. w/ the help of #StepsToSuccess @tucsonunified pic.twitter.com/CuJemLNpgp — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) December 23, 2016

"I had to get up and do something about it," Martinez said. "I was tired of looking like a disappointment. I'm the oldest of my brothers and I wanted to have something to look up to me for."

Nineteen-year-old Cheyenne Henry, one of nine students who graduated from Teenage Parent High School, said her family is her biggest motivation.

"I have a 2-year-old and 2-month-old and that is really hard because I don't know how to juggle with having a toddler and a newborn and then going to school," Henry said. "My kids are going to look up to me and if I don't make it in life, I don't want them to think that I'm a bad parent."

Cheyenne Henry graduates from the Teenage Parent program w help from #Steps2Success. Congratulations! #Tucsonunified pic.twitter.com/5eiCBqLi3O — Tucson Unified (@tucsonunified) December 23, 2016

In addition, TUSD had several students who graduated early.

"You gave your future a second chance," said @tucsonunified superintendent to 12 students who dropped out but are graduating tonight. pic.twitter.com/XVgNKewkzb — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) December 23, 2016

"Failure should be our teacher, not our undertaker. It's a temporary detour, not a dead end." #TUSD students gearing up to walk the stage. pic.twitter.com/GK5MCMqScl — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) December 23, 2016

For more information on TUSD's Steps To Success program, CLICK HERE. http://www.tusd1.org/contents/distinfo/steps/index.asp

