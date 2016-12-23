FLASHBACK: Tucson's last white Christmas was in 1987

The last time Tucson experienced a white Christmas was 1987.
That year, at least 1 inch of snow fell Christmas Eve with another 2.6 inches coming Christmas Day.
Could we see a repeat on the 30-year anniversary? Watch KOLD News 13 First Alert meteorologists Wes Callison in the morning and Lisa Villegas at night to find out.
Well-known local photographers Bill Morrow and Steve Fowler shared several pictures from that event with us. You can see them below.
If you have any photos from that day, email them to pics@tucsonnewsnow.com
