Tucson's last white Christmas: 1987

By Kevin Jeanes, Chief Meteorologist
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The last time Tucson saw snow on Christmas or Christmas Eve was in 1987. 1 inch of snow fell Christmas Eve, and another 2.6 inches fell Christmas Day.

Bill Morrow and Steve Fowler submitted the photos from that event below.

MOBILE USERS: More photos of the Christmas 1987 snowfall are HERE.

