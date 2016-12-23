Tucson's last white Christmas: 1987

The last time Tucson saw snow on Christmas or Christmas Eve was in 1987. 1 inch of snow fell Christmas Eve, and another 2.6 inches fell Christmas Day.
Bill Morrow and Steve Fowler submitted the photos from that event below.
MOBILE USERS: More photos of the Christmas 1987 snowfall are HERE.
