More than 13,000 travelers expected through Tucson airport

Inside the Tucson Fire Department's Maintenance facility on Ajo Way is a fleet full of firetrucks that need repairs.
City leaders from around the country will meet in New York for the first-ever national conference on sanctuary cities.
A Tucson man is making it possible for one of the largest homeless camps for veterans in southern Arizona to keep its doors open.
Tucson Police need the the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman. 87-year-old Ramilda Guglielmo has dementia and was last seen near the area of Grant Road and Silverbell Road at 10:30 a.m. Police said she is about 5'2" tall and weighs about 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white top and dark pants. If you have seen her, call 911.
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.
A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has quit the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial.
The girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, a United spokesman said.
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.
The prosthetics help the dog enjoy everyday things, like walks outside.
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.
The driver in a fatal accident has been located after leaving the scene of the crash that left three children dead.
Cincinnati Police say one person was killed and 15 others injured when gunfire broke out at Cameo Nightclub early Sunday morning.
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.
People across the country have seen the video of two Auburn Waffle House employees in a brutal fight that happened last week.
