More than 13,000 travelers expected through Tucson airport

Friday, Dec. 23, is one of the busiest days for travel at Tucson International Airport.

More than 13,000 people are expected to depart on 124 flights.

Airport officials recommend passengers arrive at the airport two hours before their plane is scheduled to take off.

Many traveler's may be planning on bringing wrapped gifts.

While TSA staff say those are allowed, they so not recommend it.

If they need to search someone's bag, that person may be forced to unwrap the gift.

To see what all is allowed on a flight, CLICK HERE.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, the Los Angeles International Airport experienced problems with their FAA software, which caused some delays at the Tucson Airport.

To check to see if there are still any issues, or if weather is a factor in a your destination city, visit out flight tracker page HERE: http://tucsonne.ws/1MeEC1q

