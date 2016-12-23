Avoid holiday travel headaches with these tips from AAA

Travelers hitting the road Friday, Dec. 23 can expect much heavier traffic than usual.

This weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year.

Two million Arizonans are expected to travel by car for the holidays, according to officials with AAA.

They also expect to help out 17,000 stranded drivers over the next few days.

A few tips for drivers to remember...

Move Over

AAA fleet drivers say nearly 40 percent of Arizona drivers never obey the state’s Move Over law.

Arizona’s Move Over law requires motorists to move over one lane or slow down for any vehicle, including stranded motorists and emergency roadside personnel, displaying flashing lights stopped alongside a freeway or highway.



Keep the Sleigh Running

AAA Arizona advises motorists to keep original tools, such as the key to a wheel lock, in the vehicle with them at all times.

These tools, in addition to an emergency kit, are essential in the event of a breakdown.

The kit should include jumper cables, flares, basic repair tools, flashlight, batteries, personal safety items, nonperishable food and plenty of drinking water.



Know Your Location

In the event of a breakdown, the more details you know the better.

Landmarks, mile markers and other distinguishable surroundings can help emergency roadside drivers locate you sooner.

Drivers can also download the AAA Mobile app, which can send your GPS coordinates directly to AAA in order to expedite roadside assistance.

