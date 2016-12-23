TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

TEP is sponsoring Winterhaven for the next five years. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A man who claims he was the target of a home invasion is now facing charges. (Source: Tucson News Now)

1. CHILD DIES DAYS AFTER BEING FOUND IN BATHTUB

A 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in a bathtub on Dec. 10 died from her injuries on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to Tucson police. http://bit.ly/2h7Nqvk

Police say the investigation has now been ruled a homicide and additional charges are pending in the death of Kamia Baptisto.

According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, doctors treating the child told investigators she had injuries that were not consistent with drowning or a fall in the bathtub.

Police arrested 27-year-old Warren Gastelum on Monday, Dec. 12. Gastelum is the boyfriend of the child's mother, police say.

2. HOMEOWNER ARRESTED IN HOME INVASION ON SOUTHWEST SIDE

The man who claimed he was the target of a home invasion at a mobile home park on Tucson's southwest side is now facing charges. http://tucsonne.ws/2hPeeo5

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, police responded to a call of shots fired at the Mountain Vista Mobile Home Park near Ajo and Mission around 9:42 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The homeowner told them a group of people came to his home demanding items. A fight broke out, and he fired shots at them down the street.

Police conducted an investigation, and the homeowner is now facing charges for possession of narcotic drugs, possession of guns during a narcotic offense and discharging a gun recklessly.

Thursday, Dec. 22, there was an eviction notice on the home citing "weapons discharged at a trailer" as the reason.

3. TEP SPONSORING WINTERHAVEN FOR NEXT 5 YEARS

The lights are staying on at the Winterhaven Festival of Lights! http://bit.ly/2hLHiwL

Tucson Electric Power has agreed to sponsor the annual tradition for the next five years, after the festival's main sponsor recently backed out.

Winterhaven residents donate their time and money to decorate their homes each year.

The cost to attend is free, but organizers need up to $90,000 each year to cover costs for things like barricades, portable bathrooms, police security and insurance.

The event is one of Tucson's longest holiday traditions, and draws in more than 200,000 people a year.

It is also a huge fundraiser for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Self-driving Uber cars are coming to Arizona.

They were recently banned from California due to safety concerns.

The company announced they will be expanding its self-driving pilot program in the next few weeks, according to the Associated Press.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced his excitement for the program Thursday on Twitter.

The company has not announced how many self-driving cars will be put on the roads, but they had 16 in California.

Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid-60s and a light breeze.

Tomorrow is a First Alert Action Day due to strong wind gusts, so if you're traveling for the holiday, take extra caution on the roads!

We may seen rain in the afternoon and into the night. Mountain snow is likely.

Christmas Day will see a slight chance of a few showers here and there, and snow on the mountains.

That's expected to clear out early in the day. Have a great holiday!

