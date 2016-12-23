Bread Pudding - Maynards Market & Kitchen

Nothing says Christmas like bread pudding!

Chefs from Maynards Market & Kitchen join us on Fox 11 Daybreak to share their take on the popular dish.

Maynards will be serving Christmas Eve dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. this weekend.

The market will also be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for last-minute gifts including wines of the month.

Visit maynardstucson.com to make reservations.

Cast Iron Apple and Caramel Bread Pudding with Sage and Cinnamon Ice Cream:

Recipe courtesy of Chef Brian Smith, Maynards Market & Kitchen

INGREDIENTS

For Bread Pudding:

8 slices of day-old bread cut into 1/2 cubes

1 cup brown sugar

4 eggs, slightly beaten

2 cups heavy cream

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon fresh grated nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup finely chopped apple

1 tbs whole butter

For Ice Cream:

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups half-and-half

1/3 cup coarsely chopped fresh sage

2 tsp ground cinnamon

4 (2- by 1/2-inch) strips lemon zest

9 large egg yolks

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

PREPARATION

For Bread Pudding:

1. Place cubed bread in large bowl and set aside. In the meantime, take the eggs, sugar, cream, vanilla, nutmeg and salt, whisk until incorporated.

Pour mixture on top on diced bread and fold in the apples. Placed inside a buttered cast iron pan.



2. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 - 60 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Delicious served warm with a scoop of ice cream on top.



For the Ice Cream:

1. Bring cream, half-and-half and sage to a boil in a large heavy saucepan over moderate heat. Remove from heat and steep, covered, 10 minutes.



2. Whisk together yolks, granulated sugar, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk in half of hot cream, then whisk egg mixture into remaining cream in saucepan. Cook custard over moderate heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until it coats back of spoon and reaches 170°F on thermometer, about 5 minutes (do not let boil).

3. Pour custard through a fine sieve into a bowl and cool, stirring occasionally. Chill custard, its surface covered with plastic wrap, until cold, at least 3 hours.



4. Freeze custard in ice cream maker, then transfer to an airtight container and put in freezer to harden.



Enjoy!