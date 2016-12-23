TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (Dec. 23-25)

Happy Friday!

The holidays are finally here, and we've got plenty of ways you can celebrate with your whole family.

FRIDAY

1. LAST NIGHT FOR ZOO LIGHTS

It's the most wonderful time of the year at Reid Park Zoo!

Head to the zoo and see thousands of sparkling lights, indulge in hot cocoa and s'mores and of course, visit with Santa Claus.

The fun goes from 6 to 8 p.m.

This is the last night of zoo lights.

Admission is regular prices, however, camel and carousel rides cost extra. Details here: http://tucsonne.ws/2ikMbxO

2. WINTERHAVEN FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

You still have some time to enjoy one of Tucson's longest holiday traditions!

The Winterhaven Festival of Lights is happening until Dec. 26.

Bundle up and grab your friends and family to see houses upon houses decked out in gorgeous lights and Christmas displays.

CLICK HERE to book a tour of the lights while on a hayride, party bike or even a trolley limo.

Of course, you can always go on foot.

Be sure to bring a few nonperishable food items for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

3. GIVE THE GIFT OF A FOREVER HOME

So many pets are still waiting to find families at our local shelters.

Thanks to a generous donor, adult pets ages six months or older are free at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona on both Friday and Saturday.

Licensing fees still apply. Find out more information HERE: http://tucsonne.ws/2e9OONS

SATURDAY

1. CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER AT CUP CAFE

Skip the cooking and treat yourself to a delicious dinner at the Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress.

Spots are filling up fast, so be sure to reserve now if you want to guarantee a seat.

They'll be serving your choice of Tuna Tartare, Roasted New York Strip or a Whole Grilled Branzino. Yum!

You can also join them for Christmas Brunch!

CLICK HERE to make your reservations and check out the full menu.

2. BALLET TUCSON'S 'THE NUTCRACKER'

Grab a friend and go see a classic!

The show begins at 1 p.m., so you'll have plenty of time to get home and finish wrapping gifts.

Students and military members get a discount. Find out more information on prices HERE: http://tucsonne.ws/2hyVeY4

3. FREE SANTA PHOTOS AT TUCSON PREMIUM OUTLETS

Take a break from last-minute shopping and visit with Santa Claus at the Tucson Premium Outlets Mall in Marana.

Santa will read holiday stories out loud in the children's play area from noon to 1 p.m.

Next, head over to the Mountain Court near the fireplace where he'll be available for FREE photos from 1 to 5 p.m.

There will also be live music.

SUNDAY

1. CHRISTMAS ON THE TRACK

Whether you celebrate Christmas or not, head over to Autobahn Indoor Speedway for fun with the whole family.

The track is OPEN from 1 to 8 p.m. and offering $5 Arrive and Drive races all afternoon.

If you're wearing a Christmas sweater, you can buy a race and get another FREE.

The track is also offering a limited-edition Christmas t-shirt for $20, or for FREE with the purchase of any 20-race pack.

2. CHRISTMAS DAY BUFFET AT HACIENDA DEL SOL

Get festive and enjoy a Christmas feast with all the trimmings.

Hacienda del Sol is offering a Christmas buffet from 9:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

For $65 a person, you can take your pick from traditional breakfast foods, seafood, stuffed pork, salmon, duck and of course a ton of dessert options. We're already drooling.

See the full menu and make your reservations HERE: http://tucsonne.ws/2h9TmUu

3. CHANUKAH NIGHT OUT

Chabad Tucson presents a grand celebration for the whole family - Chanukah Night Out!

Head to Club XS at 5 p.m. for a live concert, a candlelit (kosher) Chinese dinner and of course, lighting Chanukah candles.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for children.

More information HERE: http://tucsonne.ws/2hgybnb

