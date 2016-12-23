Man, woman accused of stealing bike from child identified

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Also on the Web

The man and woman arrested following a robbery and deputy-involved shooting on the northwest side Thursday have been identified.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said David Allen White and Stacey Lastella are facing several charges in connection with Thursday's incident as well as a robbery case in Marana.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

White, 28, is facing charges of robbery, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault for the incident Thursday and armed robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault in connection with the Marana case.

Lastella, 30, is facing charges of aggravated robbery for the Thursday incident and aggravated robbery for the Marana case.

The PCSD said Thursday's shooting started when deputies responded to a call after a bike was stolen from a child.

READ MORE: PCSD: Both suspects detained after deputy-involved shooting

Someone fired at a deputy and the deputy fired back, according to the PCSD.

No one was injured and White and Lastella were later arrested.

The PCSD said four BB guns and other items linking the suspects to both cases were found.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.