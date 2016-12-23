'Compromised systems' put Tucson Medical Center on internal disaster mode

For 19 hours, Tucson Medical Center was on internal disaster mode.



The hospitals phone system was working only intermittently and other systems appeared to be compromised.



The disaster declaration alerted the entire hospital there was a situation which needed immediate attention and it was hospital wide.



"We called an internal disaster so we were able to call all hands on deck very early, so we could identify and address the issue to make sure our patients were safe and make sure we were prepared in case it got worse," said Julia Strange, Vice President at TMC. "Which fortunately it did not."



Strange said the safety of the 400 patients in the hospital at the time was never threatened. Hospital staff and administrators were given back up cells phones and radios.



The hospital said it was a system failure and "it was not a hack." No patient information was compromised or stolen.



"It was not an outside hack with malicious intent," Strange said.



The failure was intermittent but was working "most of the time," according to Strange.



It took the IT department 19 hours to track down the issue and repair it. It's also being investigated by outside consultants.



"It primarily affected the phone system but did affect other systems with in the hospital," Strange said.

