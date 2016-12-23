Cruz set to defend title again

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has a handful of title fights on his resume, his opponent Cody Garbrandt does not, as you might imagine Cruz gave him an earful regarding his lack of experience under the big lights.

The Flowing Wells grad will make his second title defense since defeating TJ Dillashaw to regain his belt at 135lbs.

When Cruz faces Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207, he will be defending not only the UFC’s bantamweight belt but also an almost decade-long unbeaten streak.

Cruz, in fact, has only lost once in his entire pro career and, ranked No.3 in the USA TODAY Sports/MMAjunkie pound for pound ranking, Cruz has pretty much secured his spot among MMA’s all-time greats. But his victorious trajectory could have turned out a lot different hadn’t it been for a cancelled event back in 2006.

Two weeks away from a 155-pound title fight for a small Colorado organization, Cruz – then training with Drew Fickett in Tucson, Ariz. – heard not only his fight, but the entire card had been scrapped. The news stung considering that, balancing three jobs and school at the time, Cruz could really have used that money.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved