Check the roads before heading up to Mt. Lemmon - Tucson News Now

Check the roads before heading up to Mt. Lemmon

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Cookie Cabin) (Source: Cookie Cabin)
MT. LEMMON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Thinking about heading up to Mt. Lemmon to check out the snow?  You may want to give this number a call first - 547-7510 - to double check road conditions before heading up! 

The number is for the Pima County Sheriff's Department road closure hotline. (520) 547-7510. 

