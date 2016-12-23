Check the roads before heading up to Mt. Lemmon

The concert series is a collaboration between Tucson Premium Outlets and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. All the music is family friendly, so everyone can attend.
Movies in the Park first began in the summer of 2003, with a projector and a repurposed bed sheet, and now 14 years later the event has grown considerably to become a community favorite.
Looking for something to do to enjoy the spring weather in southern Arizona? Check out this list and make your plans.
Saguaro National Park is offering a variety of walks and talks that explore the park’s wonderful natural and cultural histories. Interpretive programs are free, but park entrance fees and reservations may apply.
Looking for something to do that takes advantage of Arizona's mild winter weather? Why not visit Tubac Presidio Historic Park. Interested in an event, don't forget to call and make your reservations in advance of attending.
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.
A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has quit the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial.
The prosthetics help the dog enjoy everyday things, like walks outside.
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.
The girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, a United spokesman said.
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.
