Home surveillance camera catches thief swiping kid's Christmas package

'Tis the season for holiday thieves swiping packages right from your front porch.

The Dorman family lives near Irvington and Pantano Road in Tucson. They were expecting a USPS package, but it never arrived. Then on Tuesday, they pulled up their home surveillance video and were in disbelief at what they saw.

“He’s plugging in his cell phone and then nonchalantly walks over and grabs the package,” Misty Dorman said.

The Dorman children won’t be able to unwrap Christmas presents from their grandma this year because a thief intercepted the package before they got home.

“We felt decently safe here so it feels like a violation of your privacy,” Dorman said.

“Just the demeanor too – he’s so nonchalant like it didn’t matter at all,” Ben Dorman said.

The Dorman’s said an hour later, the man had the audacity to return to their house to pick up his cell phone. The family filed a police report and are hoping someone will recognize the man and help get this Christmas Grinch off the street.

“We don’t this happening to anyone else – it’s just really sad,” Misty Dorman said.

The United States Postal Services said there are steps you can take to prevent your packages from being stolen. They recommend having a neighbor take the package inside until you get home.

You could also ask relatives sending the gifts to require a signature at the door. USPS says by visiting their website: https://www.usps.com/welcome.htm?gclid=CJvRq9Hpi9ECFZSHaQod1NYJZQ

Click on “manage your incoming packages” you can create an account and receive a text alert within minutes of the delivery, letting you know your package arrived.

