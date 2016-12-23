Home surveillance camera catches thief swiping kid's Christmas package

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
Inside the Tucson Fire Department's Maintenance facility on Ajo Way is a fleet full of firetrucks that need repairs.
City leaders from around the country will meet in New York for the first-ever national conference on sanctuary cities.
A Tucson man is making it possible for one of the largest homeless camps for veterans in southern Arizona to keep its doors open.
Tucson Police need the the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman. 87-year-old Ramilda Guglielmo has dementia and was last seen near the area of Grant Road and Silverbell Road at 10:30 a.m. Police said she is about 5'2" tall and weighs about 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white top and dark pants. If you have seen her, call 911.
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.
A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has quit the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial.
The prosthetics help the dog enjoy everyday things, like walks outside.
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.
The girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, a United spokesman said.
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.
