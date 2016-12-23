Shoppers call last minute gift hunting day before Christmas Eve a mission

If you haven't done your shopping for the holidays, you're running out of time. Tucson area malls and shopping centers were flooded last minute shoppers as the holiday clock was ticking.

"It's pretty crazy," said Andrew McClellan, who spent his afternoon shopping for a last minute gift for his fiance. "People are a little stressed out."

According to a survey released on by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, about 155.7 million people plan to go shopping the weekend before Christmas, but many waited right down to the last minute.

"You have thoughts in your head and you get things and you're like "Oh! I gotta go back," said Roaul Durazo, who was spotted at the Target store at the El Con Shopping Center buying several last minute gifts.

For all you procrastinators, you may still have time to order your gifts online— according to shopping and savings expert Kerry Sherin with Offers.com, many retailers guarantee Christmas delivery for express shipping orders as late as December 23.

"Last-minute shoppers also have the option of hitting the stores, with many major retailers staying open later on December 23 and for limited hours on Christmas Eve," said Sherin.

Here are store hours of major retailers for December 23 and 24 below. Store hours vary nationally, so contact your local retailer for specific hours before heading out the door. You can read the full story HERE.

Store Hours on Dec. 23 & Christmas Eve 2016

Apple Store 9 p.m. close (check locally) 9 p.m. close (check locally)

Babies R Us 6 a.m. – 2 a.m. 6 p.m. close

Banana Republic Check locally 6 p.m. close (check locally)

Barnes and Noble 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally)

Barneys New York Check locally 5 p.m. close (check locally)

Bealls 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Belk 8 a.m. – midnight 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Best Buy 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cabela’s Normal hours 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Costco 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dillard’s 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fry’s 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Gap Check locally 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally)

GameStop Check locally Check locally

H&M Normal hours 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally)

Ikea Normal hours 10 p.m. – 5 p.m. (check locally)

JCPenney 8 a.m. open (closing hours vary by state) 7 a.m. open (closing hours vary by state)

Kmart 6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Kohl’s Open 24 hours 12 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Macy’s 8 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. (check locally) 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally)

Neiman Marcus Check locally 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (check locally)

Nordstrom 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally)

Office Depot & OfficeMax 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Old Navy 7 a.m. – midnight (check locally) 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. (check locally)

Patagonia Check locally 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

REI 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. (check locally) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sam’s Club 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sears 7 a.m. – 12 a.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Stein Mart 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Target 7 a.m. – 12 a.m. (check locally) 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)

Toys R Us 6 a.m. – 2 a.m. 6 p.m. close

Tractor Supply Company 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Walmart varies by location 6 p.m. close

