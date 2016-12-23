Altered Tails’ 'Happy Neuter Year' Campaign

Altered Tails is offering discounts on neuter operations in 2017, thanks to sponsorship from PetSmart Charities as part of the "Happy Neuter Year" campaign.

"Neutering male pets is a simple surgery that reduces unwanted behaviors, like roaming, fighting, and urine marking territories," said Altered Tails Executive Director Ellen Clark, in a recent release. "It also guarantees your dog or cat never fathers an unwanted litter."

According to a recent release $20 neuter operations for both cats and dogs, will be provided by Altered Tails for the entire month of January, 2017. As part of the special, pets will also receive vaccinations including rabies for dogs and rabies and FVRCP for cats.

Pet parents who wish to take advantage of this offer must mention the “Happy Neuter Year” campaign when they schedule their appointment. This campaign is based on availability.

Altered Tails (225 East Valencia Road, Tucson 85706) will provide 1,350 “Happy Neuter Year” sterilizations for $20 in January.

Please visit www.AlteredTails.org or call (520) 495-5900 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

