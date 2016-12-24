Update: Arrest made in fatal midtown crash

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Getting above it all on a budget. Tucson scientists just won NASA approval of their idea for an airborne observatory, carried by balloon. The scientists at the Steward Observatory at the University of Arizona call the mission GUSTO.
According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, John Freeman, 31, has been caught.
If the US Attorney's Office made good on withholding federal grants for sanctuary cities, would that money be more in the crosshairs. Maybe. Maybe not.
Two men from Mexico, both previously deported, were arrested last week after they attempted to reenter the U.S., according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release.
The Uber self-driving car program is back up and running in Arizona. This comes three days after a crash involving one of their self-driving cars in Tempe.
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.
Pharmacist James Jones, owner of Jones Drugs in Montgomery, said he gets frustrated when he hears about prescription drug abuse situations like the one in Conecuh County on Saturday.
South Carolina fans are a giving bunch, apparently. In just over four hours, they raised more than $5,000 to send the man known only as "Gamecock Jesus" to South Carolina's first Final Four appearance in Phoenix.
Officials say the dogs could be missing pets, and that some could have been "missing for a while."
