Update: Arrest made in fatal midtown crash

Authorities responded to a two vehicle crash Friday night resulting in one car hitting a home in midtown. (Photo courtesy of Tucson Fire)

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision in midtown Tucson on Friday, Dec. 23, city police said.

Sgt. Kimberly Bay, spokeswoman for Tucson Police Department, said 40-year-old William Childers died one day after the crash.

Bay said Johnny Angel Gomez, 27, was released from the hospital on Sunday, Dec. 25, and was arrested on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault serious injury, unlawful means of transportation, criminal damage over $10,000.

The crash, which resulted in one vehicle go through a wall an into a building, sent nine people to the hospital, the TPD said.

The TPD said the collision happened just after 11 p.m. near East Glenn Street and Castro Avenue when Gomez, who was driving a stolen vehicle, ran a stop sign and struck a another vehicle.

Gomez, Childers and two other passengers in the stolen vehicle were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, Bay said.

She said the driver of the other vehicle had serious injuries as well.

Police said the other four passengers, including a 2-year-old, sustained minor to serious injuries.

