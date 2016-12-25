PCSD: Road to Mount Lemmon open to all vehicles

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, the road to Mount Lemmon is open to all vehicles.

Four-wheel drive and snow chains are not required but drivers are asked to be cautious.

Access to the road was restricted Monday morning due to weather conditions and then closed later in the day due to overcrowding.

You can check the road status anytime by calling the hotline number at 520-547-7510.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.