Man arrested for assault on Tucson firefighters

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Police arrested a man Saturday and charged him for assaulting two firefighters last week.

Tucson Police say the Tucson Fire Department responded to a midtown home for a medical call on December 18th. He was arrested after he was released from the hospital on Saturday, December 24th.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

40-year-old Humberto Rocha-Ortiz attacked two TFD personnel with a knife while they tried to issue medical treatment to him at a home in the 300 block of E. Roger Road, said Sgt. Kimberly Bay, of the Tucson Police Department. He also bit one of the responders, Bay said.

Police were called to the scene and were able to restrain Rocha-Ortiz who was later taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. Both firefighters were also transported to Banner University Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and were subsequently released.

On Saturday Rocha-Ortiz was released from the hospital and arrested for Aggravated Assault with Serious Injury, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Assault on a Firefighter, police said.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.