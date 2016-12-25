Burglars steal son's urn from Tucson family on Christmas

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A Tucson family returned home from a road trip Christmas morning to find their home burglarized.

The Rai family lives on Avenida Sirio, near Wilmot and 22nd.

“It’s unthinkable," said Scarlett Rai. "I didn’t know how to process it. I felt like I had betrayed their safety because I somehow didn’t protect them."

When the Rais got home on Sunday they said they found a back-bedroom window shattered and the house ransacked.

Scarlett Rai said the burglars took their TV, electronics, her husband’s guitar and one thing of special significance - her oldest son’s urn. He died when he was 14-years-old. Rai said the thieves left behind the ashes but stole the urn.

“It was a cylindrical black leather urn and it had all of his mementos," Rai said. "He was a gifted musician and it had his guitar pics and a T-shirt signed by Metallica that he prized. That was in there and they took that."

As the family picks up the pieces they’re reflecting on what they still have.

“We’re all okay," Rai said. "That’s all that really matters. Material things are just that, and family is everything.”

The family has filed a police report and set up a GoFundMe page. If you're interested in donating click here: https://www.gofundme.com/relief-for-the-rais

If you have any information about this burglary call 88-CRIME.



