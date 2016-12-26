UPDATE: Scene cleared after bomb threat on south side

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Also on the Web

A bomb threat closed several intersections on the south side of Tucson Monday morning.

The Tucson Police Department said a truck parked near Valeska and Fontana roads caused the closures.

The TPD said they truck, which was thought to have a suspicious device, was cleared by 5 a.m.

Nothing dangerous was found in the vehicle, the TPD said.

All of the roadways were cleared by 6:40 a.m.

There were no evacuations.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.