Arizona DHS releases list of top baby names for 2016

Liam and Emma were the most popular baby names in Arizona for 2016, according to the state Department of Health and Services.

Liam and Emma were the most popular baby names in Arizona for 2016, according to the state Department of Health and Services.

Liam and Emma were the most popular baby names in Arizona in 2016, according to the state Department of Health and Services.

After a five-year run as the most popular girls name, Sophia dropped to second on the list. It was followed by Olivia, Mia, and Isabella.

Noah was second on the boys list and was followed by Daniel, Sebastian, and Alexander.

A slideshow look at the top 25 names for boys and girls can be found HERE while a list of the top 100 is available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.