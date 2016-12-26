Tucson releases dates for TreeCycle program

Southern Arizona residents with real Christmas trees have a chance to recycle them thanks to the City of Tucson's annual TreeCycle Program.

The program began Monday, Dec. 26, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 15.

The nine TreeCycle locations will be open during daylight hours, seven days a week unless otherwise noted.

To recycle the tree, residents must remove everything, including the stand, before dropping it off.

The trees will be ground down and the mulch will be available at three locations starting Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The city said it will not collect tree from curbs and alleys and no other green waste will be accepted during the program.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 520-791-5000.

TreeCycle Locations

• Oro Valley Lot: 660 W. Naranja Drive, between First Ave and La Canada Drive, Oro Valley.

• Rillito Race Track: 4502 N. 1st Ave., east parking lot.

• Udall Park: 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, south of ball fields.

• Golf Links Sports Park: 2330 S. Craycroft Rd.

• Tucson Rodeo Grounds: 200 E. Irvington Rd.

• Los Reales Landfill: 5300 E. Los Reales Road. The entrance is at intersection of Craycroft and Los Reales roads. This location is closed on Sundays.

• Silverbell Site: 3101 N. Silverbell Road.

• Purple Heart Park: 9898 E. Rita Road.

• Randolph Golf Course: 600 S. Alvernon Way, southeast corner of parking lot.

Free Wood Chip Locations

• Udall Park: 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, south of ball fields.

• Randolph Golf Course: 600 S. Alvernon Way, southeast corner of parking lot.

• Los Reales Landfill: 5300 E. Los Reales Road. The entrance is at intersection of Craycroft and Los Reales roads. This location is closed on Sundays.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.