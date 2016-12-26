Arizona remains No. 18 in AP poll

Wildcat softball star Danielle O'Toole doesn't have to go very far for a taste of home. The team's manager is her brother.
The Arizona Wildcats grabbed the No. 8 ranking in the Associated Press' all-time Top 100 list, which was released on Wednesday.
A scam alert has been issued by Attorney General Mark Brnovich for fake Final Four basketball tickets.
Arizona Wildcats basketball coach Sean Miller is no longer on Twitter.
KOLD News 13 viewer Cecilia Torres is in first place in the Hughes Federal Credit Union Bracket Challenge.
Rep. Maxine Waters of California is finding new fans with her no-holds-barred remarks against President Donald Trump and his administration
Police say a woman described as "erratic and aggressive" drove a car into a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser near the U.S. Capitol
A target of an online trolling campaign struggles to understand why tormenters keep polluting her email and social media accounts with anti-Semitic slurs and disturbing images
Declaring "the start of a new era" in energy production, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order Tuesday that he says would revive the coal industry and create jobs
President Donald Trump is proposing immediate budget cuts of $18 billion from programs like medical research, infrastructure and community grants so U.S. taxpayers, not Mexico, can cover the down payment on the border wall
