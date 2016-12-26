Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery Bistro: Latkes

Karen Booth, Take Shape for Life Health Coach, shows us the health food frauds to stay away from and some good for you alternatives.
Sauce Pizza and Wine's Chef John May joined Tucson News Now to make their vegetable salad for this week's "What's For Lunch" segment.
You can get up close and personal with some of the most outstanding chefs in southern Arizona during the Great Chefs Series.
Tohono Chul's Garden Bistro Executive Chef Patrick Haley shares a couple recipes off the menu at the upcoming Sonoran Spring Gala.
You don't have to wait for Taco Tuesday to enjoy the perfect taco!
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."
An Estill County teenager who's battling cancer has a unique wish for his 16th birthday his family hopes to grant: he's asking for a mailbox full of birthday cards.
According to an Uvalde County church, a bus carrying members of their congregation has been involved in a fatal wreck.
Villagers and news reports say a 25-year-old Indonesian man was swallowed whole by a python on the island of Sulawesi.
Monday night, police began a death investigation after a decomposed body was found inside a vacant home on S. Bedford Ave. on the south side of Evansville.
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.
Friends and family members are mourning the loss of an Alexander City teenager who lost his life as he was out getting ready for his senior prom.
A sweet high school senior wanted to grant his grandmother the opportunity to do something she has never done before – attend a high school prom.
They met an undercover agent in the parking lot of a Dollar Store, where police say they handed over the baby for for $3,000 in cash.
A source tells NBC12 that a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were shot in the head, after a flurry of shots were fired in Mosby Court, early Wednesday morning.
