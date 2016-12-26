Rompe el récord de nieve en Flagstaff esta semana

10.1 pulgadas de nieve cayó en el Aeropuerto de Flagstaff rompiendo el récord del 24 de diciembre de 6 pulgadas.
En 1914 hubo un récord de 4 pulgadas.
18 pulgadas de nieve fueron reportadas en el Parque Munds, con 6 pulgadas que cayó en la tarde.
Para muchos conductores la nieve no fue algo agradable porque no podían manejar.
Pero había muchas personas disfrutando de la nieve.
