Rompe el récord de nieve en Flagstaff esta semana - Tucson News Now

Rompe el récord de nieve en Flagstaff esta semana

Posted by Stephanie Soto, Equipo de Noticias KOLD 13
( Fotografía por : KPHO/KTVK) ( Fotografía por : KPHO/KTVK)
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

10.1 pulgadas de nieve cayó en el Aeropuerto de Flagstaff rompiendo el récord del 24 de diciembre de 6 pulgadas.

En 1914 hubo un récord de 4 pulgadas.

18 pulgadas de nieve fueron reportadas en el Parque Munds, con 6 pulgadas que cayó en la tarde.

Para muchos conductores la nieve no fue algo agradable porque no podían manejar.

Pero había muchas personas disfrutando de la nieve.

