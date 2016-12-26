SILVER ALERT canceled: Tucson man found safe

The Tucson Police Department said a missing 65-year-old has been found safe.

A Silver Alert was issued for Dennis Cahill after he was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 26, by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Great news! Dennis Cahill has been located SAFE. A citizen who saw him on the news spotted him at Circle K Grant/Oracle. pic.twitter.com/kBwC8yZQvR — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) December 28, 2016

According to the release, he scaled a locked fence at the group home he lived in, in the 1500 block of North Yavapai Street (near I-10 and West Speedway Boulevard) and left the area.

(Photo source: Tucson Police Department/Google Maps)

