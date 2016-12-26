SILVER ALERT canceled: Tucson man found safe - Tucson News Now

SILVER ALERT canceled: Tucson man found safe

By Tucson News Now Staff
Dennis Cahill (Source: Tucson Police Department) Dennis Cahill (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Police Department said a missing 65-year-old has been found safe.  

A Silver Alert was issued for Dennis Cahill after he was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 26, by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.  

According to the release, he scaled a locked fence at the group home he lived in, in the 1500 block of North Yavapai Street (near I-10 and West Speedway Boulevard) and left the area.  

(Photo source: Tucson Police Department/Google Maps)

